Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed in Cortez, Colorado on April 23 as part of National Parks Navy Week.
From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9639958
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-LB807-7592
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|CORTEZ, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.