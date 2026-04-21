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    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado [Image 6 of 7]

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    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado

    CORTEZ, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Musician Second Class Garrett Gauvin Caraballo performs in Cortez, Colorado. Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed in Cortez, Colorado on April 23 as part of National Parks Navy Week.
    From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 10:55
    Photo ID: 9639951
    VIRIN: 260423-N-LB807-9973
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CORTEZ, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado
    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado
    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado
    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado
    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado
    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado
    Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado

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    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    navy music
    32nd Street Brass Band
    Navy Week

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