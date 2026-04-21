Protección Civil Opening Ceremony

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CENTAM Guardian 2026 participants listen to keynote speakers at the opening ceremony of the Protección Civil Disaster Response Symposium San Salvador, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges.