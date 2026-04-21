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    Protección Civil Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    Protección Civil Opening Ceremony

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    CENTAM Guardian 2026 participants listen to keynote speakers at the opening ceremony of the Protección Civil Disaster Response Symposium San Salvador, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9639959
    VIRIN: 260417-F-WV743-3756
    Resolution: 4721x3372
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Protección Civil Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CG26
    CENTAM Guardian 2026

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