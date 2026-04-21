Protección Civil Opening Ceremony

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U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Alexandra Agostini, 436th Civil Affairs Battalion team sergeant, translates during the opening ceremony of the Protección Civil Opening Disaster Response Symposium during CENTAM Guardian 2026, San Salvador, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges.