Protección Civil Opening Ceremony

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Representatives from the Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Belize hold a panel at the opening ceremony for the Protección Civil Disaster Response Symposium during CENTAM Guardian 2026, San Salvador, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges.