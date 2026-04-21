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    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program [Image 5 of 13]

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    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program

    PUERTO RICO

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) presented senior leaders with actionable recommendations to improve installation operations during a capstone briefing and graduation ceremony held April 23 at the installation headquarters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9639375
    VIRIN: 260423-D-A5047-5773
    Resolution: 1104x933
    Size: 160.81 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
    Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program

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