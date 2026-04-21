Courtesy Photo | Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) presented senior leaders with actionable recommendations to improve installation operations during a capstone briefing and graduation ceremony held April 23 at the installation headquarters. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) presented senior leaders with actionable recommendations to improve installation operations during a capstone briefing and graduation ceremony held April 23 at the installation headquarters.



The proposals highlighted opportunities for improvement across multiple directorates, reinforcing the installation’s focus on readiness, efficiency, and organizational excellence.



Among the graduates was Aolanis M. Jusino Acosta, sports specialist with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



“This program was a great opportunity. It allowed me to connect with teammates across the installation and better understand how we all contribute to the mission. As a new employee, that perspective has been invaluable,” said Jusino Acosta.



Jusino Acosta’s team developed a proposal to establish an installation awards recognition program designed to strengthen morale and reinforce a culture of excellence. Team members included Dennise M. Pizarro, Directorate of Public Works; Lisseth I. Mayen Hernandez, Directorate of Human Resources; and Wilbin C. Colón Vargas, Directorate of Human Resources.



Another group of ELDP participants presented a professional development initiative aimed at enhancing workforce growth and organizational capability. That team included Christian E. Soto, Directorate of Emergency Services; Jazmin Rivera and Sonia N. Andújar, DFMWR; Gustavo O. Villaronga Cruz, Directorate of Public Works; and Eileen Santiago-De La Cruz, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Program facilitators included Yoaliz M. Álvarez, Directorate of Emergency Services; Jose A. Gutierrez, Information Management Office; and Brent E. O’Brien, Equal Employment Opportunity Office.



Robert L. Perkins, director of human resources and ELDP program manager, emphasized the program’s leadership focus.



“The course emphasizes core leadership competencies while reinforcing the importance of caring for people. Participants explored what it takes to lead at every level of the organization,” said Perkins.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan installation commander and presiding official, highlighted the program’s impact on workforce development.



“This is workforce development in action. The ELDP reflects a deliberate investment in our people and their ability to strengthen the organization,” said Samples.



Designed primarily for the installation’s civilian workforce, ELDP builds leadership skills, broadens perspectives, and strengthens collaboration across directorates. Throughout the program, participants focused on communication, decision-making, emotional intelligence, change management, and resilience, while reinforcing professionalism, integrity, and commitment to public service.



Through initiatives such as ELDP, Fort Buchanan continues to invest in its workforce to enhance readiness support and enable mission partners across Puerto Rico and beyond.



Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty Soldiers, U.S. Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.