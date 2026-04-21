— Participants in Fort Buchanan’s nine-month Emerging Leadership Development Program (ELDP) presented senior leaders with actionable recommendations to improve installation operations during a capstone briefing and graduation ceremony held April 23 at the installation headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9639368
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-CC868-9022
|Resolution:
|1138x1002
|Size:
|228.68 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program [Image 13 of 13], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Teammates Graduate from Emerging Leadership Development Program
No keywords found.