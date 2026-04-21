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    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Devon Schinhofen, left, and Sgt. Anthony Compton, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct response procedures for a suspicious package reported in the MCAS Miramar Postal Office during a Semper Durus training exercise at MCAS Miramar, California, April 23, 2026. Semper Durus 2026 is a regionally focused command post exercise that reinforces command and control capabilities, integrates interagency partners, strengthens installation-level crisis response and recovery operations, and assesses mission assurance planning across an all-hazards environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9639114
    VIRIN: 260423-M-WV501-1072
    Resolution: 6900x4929
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026

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