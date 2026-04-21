U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Devon Schinhofen, left, and Sgt. Anthony Compton, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct response procedures for a suspicious package reported in the MCAS Miramar Postal Office during a Semper Durus training exercise at MCAS Miramar, California, April 23, 2026. Semper Durus 2026 is a regionally focused command post exercise that reinforces command and control capabilities, integrates interagency partners, strengthens installation-level crisis response and recovery operations, and assesses mission assurance planning across an all-hazards environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9639114
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-WV501-1072
|Resolution:
|6900x4929
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.