U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colton Schroeder, left, a military police officer and canine handler with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, arrives with Dino, a military working dog, to discuss response procedures for a suspicious package reported in the MCAS Miramar Postal Office with PMO officers during a Semper Durus training exercise at MCAS Miramar, California, April 23, 2026. Semper Durus 2026 is a regionally focused command post exercise that reinforces command and control capabilities, integrates interagency partners, strengthens installation-level crisis response and recovery operations, and assesses mission assurance planning across an all-hazards environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9639105
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-WV501-1009
|Resolution:
|5642x4514
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.