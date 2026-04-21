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    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

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    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Dino, a military working dog with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, sniffs out a simulated suspicious package reported in the MCAS Miramar Postal Office during a Semper Durus training exercise at MCAS Miramar, California, April 23, 2026. Semper Durus 2026 is a regionally focused command post exercise that reinforces command and control capabilities, integrates interagency partners, strengthens installation-level crisis response and recovery operations, and assesses mission assurance planning across an all-hazards environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9639111
    VIRIN: 260423-M-WV501-1039
    Resolution: 4482x5603
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026
    MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026

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