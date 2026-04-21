Dino, a military working dog with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, sniffs out a simulated suspicious package reported in the MCAS Miramar Postal Office during a Semper Durus training exercise at MCAS Miramar, California, April 23, 2026. Semper Durus 2026 is a regionally focused command post exercise that reinforces command and control capabilities, integrates interagency partners, strengthens installation-level crisis response and recovery operations, and assesses mission assurance planning across an all-hazards environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9639111
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-WV501-1039
|Resolution:
|4482x5603
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.