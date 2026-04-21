MCAS Miramar conducts a training exercise during Semper Durus 2026

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Dino, a military working dog with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, sniffs out a simulated suspicious package reported in the MCAS Miramar Postal Office during a Semper Durus training exercise at MCAS Miramar, California, April 23, 2026. Semper Durus 2026 is a regionally focused command post exercise that reinforces command and control capabilities, integrates interagency partners, strengthens installation-level crisis response and recovery operations, and assesses mission assurance planning across an all-hazards environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)