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    2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon [Image 4 of 4]

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    2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Pentagon workers, along with their children and family members, attend Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, April 23, 2026. The theme this year, “Bring Your Child to Work and Beyond – Building Your Future”, focuses on providing experience-based learning to connect children with career role models and foster future goals. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by editing out a badge.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9638792
    VIRIN: 260423-A-VS818-1159
    Resolution: 7429x4953
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon
    2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon
    2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon
    2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon

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