2026 Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon

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Pentagon workers, along with their children and family members, attend Bring Your Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, April 23, 2026. The theme this year, “Bring Your Child to Work and Beyond – Building Your Future”, focuses on providing experience-based learning to connect children with career role models and foster future goals. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by editing out a badge.)