USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Aaron Leakwilkins, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luisa Sanmartin, both assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, work on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 23, 2026. VFA 211, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)