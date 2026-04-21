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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 4 of 7]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Bussman 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luisa Sanmartin, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 23, 2026. VFA 211, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9638328
    VIRIN: 260423-N-RW505-1216
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 477.87 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SN Alexander Bussman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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