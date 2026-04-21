USAG Stuttgart recognizes volunteers

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Employment Readiness Program Manager Haydee Muro delivers remarks during the volunteer appreciation event on April 15, 2026 at the Panzer Firehouse on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.

Muro thanked volunteers for their dedication and emphasized the many hours of hard work they contributed to strengthening the Stuttgart military community.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra