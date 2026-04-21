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    USAG Stuttgart recognize volunteers [Image 5 of 5]

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    USAG Stuttgart recognize volunteers

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Cupcakes are displayed during a volunteer appreciation event on April 15, 2026 at the Panzer Firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany.
    Refreshments were provided as part of the celebration to recognize and thank volunteers for their service and commitment to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 06:04
    Photo ID: 9637393
    VIRIN: 260415-O-DV808-2990
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart recognize volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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