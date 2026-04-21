USAG Stuttgart recognize volunteers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cupcakes are displayed during a volunteer appreciation event on April 15, 2026 at the Panzer Firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany.

Refreshments were provided as part of the celebration to recognize and thank volunteers for their service and commitment to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra