USAG Stuttgart recognizes volunteers

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Allison shakes hands with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart leadership during a volunteer appreciation event on April 15, 2026 at the Panzer Firehouse on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.

The event recognized the dedication of community volunteers who contributed significant time and effort supporting programs and initiatives across the Stuttgart military community.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra