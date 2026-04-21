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    USAG Stuttgart recognizes volunteers [Image 2 of 5]

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    USAG Stuttgart recognizes volunteers

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Allison shakes hands with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart leadership during a volunteer appreciation event on April 15, 2026 at the Panzer Firehouse on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.
    The event recognized the dedication of community volunteers who contributed significant time and effort supporting programs and initiatives across the Stuttgart military community.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 06:04
    Photo ID: 9637394
    VIRIN: 200322-O-DV808-5059
    Resolution: 6958x4639
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart recognizes volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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