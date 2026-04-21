21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Judel Develles, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, rucks across a bridge along the troop trail during the 12-mile ruck march for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event tests endurance, resilience, and mental toughness under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)