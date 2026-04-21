21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5

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U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, ruck across a bridge along the troop trail during the 12-mile ruck march for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event tests endurance, resilience, and teamwork under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)