21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jonathan Faire, a combat engineer assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, rucks along a troop trail during the 12-mile ruck march for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event tests endurance, resilience, and mental toughness under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)