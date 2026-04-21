Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Operations Support Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarese Wilson, left, 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, shares insights with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, U.S. Forces Japan commander, and Col. Paul T. Davison, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. She discussed her Air Force career and experiences in airfield management, highlighting how her work contributes to the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)