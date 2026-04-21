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    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Operations Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

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    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Operations Support Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarese Wilson, left, 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, shares insights with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, U.S. Forces Japan commander, and Col. Paul T. Davison, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. She discussed her Air Force career and experiences in airfield management, highlighting how her work contributes to the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9637149
    VIRIN: 260420-F-LO593-1178
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Operations Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Operations Support Squadron

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    Airpower
    35th Fighter Wing
    Airfield management
    readiness
    Wild Weasel
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