Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th Operations Support Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarese Wilson, right, 35th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, briefs the 35th Fighter Wing(FW) leaders during a Wild Weasel walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. The Wild Weasel of the Week program recognized Wilson for her leadership and dedication to ensuring safe and efficient airfield operations, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to maintain combat-ready airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)