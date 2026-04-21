U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbirds 8/advance pilot and narrator, assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", taxis on the flight line prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 22, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 19:43
|Photo ID:
|9636971
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-OY799-1214
|Resolution:
|4992x2808
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano [Image 16 of 16], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.