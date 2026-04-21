Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbirds 8/advance pilot and narrator, assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", taxis on the flight line prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 22, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)