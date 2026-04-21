Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbirds 8/advance pilot and narrator, assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", performs a site survey prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 22, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)