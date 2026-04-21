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    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano [Image 7 of 16]

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    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbirds 8/advance pilot and narrator, assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", performs a site survey prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 22, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 19:43
    Photo ID: 9636961
    VIRIN: 260422-F-OY799-1092
    Resolution: 5668x3188
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano [Image 16 of 16], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano
    Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano

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