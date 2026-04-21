U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbirds 8/advance pilot and narrator, assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", performs a site survey prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 22, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 19:43
|Photo ID:
|9636961
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-OY799-1092
|Resolution:
|5668x3188
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbird #8 performs site survey prior to Wings Over Solano [Image 16 of 16], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.