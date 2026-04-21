U.S. Army Spc. Kadence Connors, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, reviews photos taken during the 12-mile ruck march of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event documents Soldiers’ endurance and performance during a physically demanding portion of the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9636891
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-PT551-8987
|Resolution:
|4173x5216
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5 [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.