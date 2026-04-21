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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5 [Image 3 of 4]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5

    GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Kadence Connors, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, photographs participants during the 12-mile ruck march of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event documents Soldiers’ endurance and performance during a physically demanding portion of the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9636889
    VIRIN: 260422-A-PT551-8391
    Resolution: 5325x4260
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5 [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Public Affairs Specialist
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordOfFreedom
    Public Affairs
    21st TSC BSC 2026

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