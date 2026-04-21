21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 5

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U.S. Army Pfc. Robert Palmer, a visual information equipment operator-maintainer assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, photographs participants during the 12-mile ruck march of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2026. The event documents Soldiers’ endurance and performance during a physically demanding portion of the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)