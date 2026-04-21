Military Police Participate in Combined Resolve 2026

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Pfc. Joshua Sullivan, Army Military Police (MP), 615th MP Company, 709th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, mans an M240B machine gun during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)