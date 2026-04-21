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    Military Police Participate in Combined Resolve 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Military Police Participate in Combined Resolve 2026

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Army Sgt. Kayla DeBorde, Army Military Police (MP), 615th MP Company, 709th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, oversees an entry control point during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9636689
    VIRIN: 260423-A-ET561-1724
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Police Participate in Combined Resolve 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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