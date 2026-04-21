Soldiers with the 615th Military Police (MP) Company, 709th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, set up an entry control point during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9636695
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-LD390-9526
|Resolution:
|6709x4473
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Police Participate in Combined Resolve 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.