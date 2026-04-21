U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Thalhamer, 81st Security Forces Squadron commander, presents Sgt. Sydney Waiters, 81st SFS military working dog trainer, with a retirement certificate on behalf of Durango, 81st SFSmilitary working dog, during his retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. Durango, a drug detection dog, served in the Air Force for nine and a half years, working with 10 handlers and was successful with eight drug finds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9636693
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BD983-1192
|Resolution:
|5029x3329
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MWD Durango retires during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.