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    MWD Durango retires during ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

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    MWD Durango retires during ceremony

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Durango, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, stands on stage during a retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. Durango, a drug detection dog, served in the Air Force for nine and a half years, working with 10 handlers and was successful with eight drug finds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9636691
    VIRIN: 260423-F-BD983-1154
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MWD Durango retires during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWD Durango retires during ceremony
    MWD Durango retires during ceremony
    MWD Durango retires during ceremony
    MWD Durango retires during ceremony
    MWD Durango retires during ceremony

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