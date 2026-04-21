Durango, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, stands on stage during a retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. Durango, a drug detection dog, served in the Air Force for nine and a half years, working with 10 handlers and was successful with eight drug finds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9636691
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BD983-1154
|Resolution:
|5365x3577
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MWD Durango retires during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.