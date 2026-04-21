MWD Durango retires during ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Thalhamer, 81st Security Forces Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Durango, 81st SFS military working dog, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. Durango, a drug detection dog, served in the Air Force for nine and a half years, working with 10 handlers and was successful with eight drug finds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)