Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria

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A community member poses a question during a Vandenberg Mission Update speaker series event held in Carpinteria, Calif., April 22, 2026. The event provided residents an opportunity to engage directly with Space Force leaders and subject-matter experts centered on increased launch activity, local sonic boom impacts, while also providing updates on Vandenberg SFB’s mission operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)