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    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria [Image 6 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria

    CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A community member poses a question during a Vandenberg Mission Update speaker series event held in Carpinteria, Calif., April 22, 2026. The event provided residents an opportunity to engage directly with Space Force leaders and subject-matter experts centered on increased launch activity, local sonic boom impacts, while also providing updates on Vandenberg SFB’s mission operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9635930
    VIRIN: 260422-X-BS524-1238
    Resolution: 5144x3674
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria

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