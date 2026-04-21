A community member poses a question during a Vandenberg Mission Update speaker series event held in Carpinteria, Calif., April 22, 2026. The event provided residents an opportunity to engage directly with Space Force leaders and subject-matter experts centered on increased launch activity, local sonic boom impacts, while also providing updates on Vandenberg SFB’s mission operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9635930
|VIRIN:
|260422-X-BS524-1238
|Resolution:
|5144x3674
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.