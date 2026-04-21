Carpinteria and local community members attend a Vandenberg Mission Update speaker series event in Carpinteria, Calif., April 22, 2026. The event provided residents an opportunity to engage directly with Space Force leaders and subject-matter experts on increased launch activity, understand the effects of sonic booms on their community and updates on Vandenberg SFB’s space launch mission and growth. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9635893
|VIRIN:
|260422-X-BS524-1161
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Takes Mission Update Speakers Series to Carpinteria [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.