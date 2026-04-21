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GROTON, Conn (April 21, 2025). Dr. John Florian, head of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL) Warfighter Health and Protection department, works the recently renovated Genesis hypo/hyperbaric chamber. Florian also serves as chair for the Five Eyes Science & Technology (FVEY S&T) Human Resources and Performance (HUM) Group Maritime Human Systems Performance Joint Panel (JP2) and U.S. National co-lead. FVEY S&T is an international organization that collaborates on scientific and technical defense research through information exchange, joint experimentation and partnerships. Member nations include the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily Swedlund /Released)