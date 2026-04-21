NSMRL Chairs Five Eyes S&T Human Resources and Performance Group, Maritime Human Systems Performance Joint Panel

Photo By Emily Swedlund | GROTON, Conn (April 21, 2025) Dr. John Florian (left), head of Naval Submarine Medical...... read more read more Photo By Emily Swedlund | GROTON, Conn (April 21, 2025) Dr. John Florian (left), head of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL) Warfighter Health and Protection department, supervises an ongoing research protocol in NSMRL’s recently renovated Genesis hypo/hyperbaric chamber. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily Swedlund/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) regularly partners with the fleet and with service members across the U.S. military to develop timely solutions that address maritime and multi-domain requirements. The command’s research informs policies aimed at protecting the health of the undersea warfighter.



NSMRL’s expertise also extends to international partnerships, ensuring U.S. allies abroad are prepared to address global concerns of shared interest.



John Florian, head of NSMRL’s Warfighter Health and Protection department, oversees one such collaboration. Florian serves as chair for the Five Eyes Science & Technology (FVEY S&T) Human Resources and Performance (HUM) Group Maritime Human Systems Performance Joint Panel (JP2) and U.S. National co-lead.



FVEY S&T is an international organization that collaborates on scientific and technical defense research through information exchange, joint experimentation and partnerships. Member nations include the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The HUM Group includes multiple joint panels focused on land, maritime and air human systems performance.



“As chair, Dr. Florian brings together the expertise, capabilities and research at NSMRL and across the FVEY nations to enhance undersea warfighter performance, lethality and interoperability for all member nations,” said Capt. Tatana Olson, NSMRL commanding officer.



Florian is also a liaison between the HUM JP2 and the U.S. Naval Maritime community, identifying opportunities for collaborations within JP2 focus areas, providing leadership and oversight for panel missions, and representing JP2 at HUM executive meetings.



In September 2025, the FVEY S&T principal members met to review the program and determine the recipients of the 2025 FVEY S&T Awards. JP2, under Florian’s leadership, received the Team Achievement Award for their outstanding collaboration with the FVEY S&T Maritime Group and their contributions to the development and experimentation of 3D anti-submarine warfare (ASW) visualization tools.



“This award affirms JP2’s dedicated efforts to enhance warfighter readiness and lethality in the maritime domain,” said Florian. “We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to support a lasting asymmetric advantage for the U.S. and our FVEY partners.”



Within HUM, JP2 members collaborate on issues related to maritime human systems integration, training, and human performance at sea. Additional focus areas include control space decision support, human autonomy integration, simulation-based training, submarine and surface operations and endurance and deep diving. Technical and joint panels are expected to establish and monitor major collaborative projects in priority areas of defined mutual national interest.



“Dr. Florian’s leadership within FVEY S&T is directly enabled by the strong relationships he and NSMRL have built with the scientific and operational undersea communities,” said Olson. “These relationships are critical to understanding the operational challenges and priorities of the undersea warfighter.”