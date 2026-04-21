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    NSMRL Chairs Five Eyes S&T Human Resources and Performance Group, Maritime Human Systems Performance Joint Panel [Image 1 of 2]

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    NSMRL Chairs Five Eyes S&amp;T Human Resources and Performance Group, Maritime Human Systems Performance Joint Panel

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    GROTON, Conn (April 21, 2025) Dr. John Florian (left), head of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL) Warfighter Health and Protection department, supervises an ongoing research protocol in NSMRL’s recently renovated Genesis hypo/hyperbaric chamber. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily Swedlund/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9635370
    VIRIN: 260421-N-YI734-1854
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSMRL Chairs Five Eyes S&T Human Resources and Performance Group, Maritime Human Systems Performance Joint Panel [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Swedlund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
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    FVEY S&T

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