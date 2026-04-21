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GROTON, Conn (April 21, 2025) Dr. John Florian (left), head of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL) Warfighter Health and Protection department, supervises an ongoing research protocol in NSMRL’s recently renovated Genesis hypo/hyperbaric chamber. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily Swedlund/Released)