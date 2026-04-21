U.S. Marines and community members participate in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response bowling event aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 17, 2026. The event promotes awareness, prevention, and community support in the fight against sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9635039
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-FR804-1027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Out Sexual Assault [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.