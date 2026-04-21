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    Strike Out Sexual Assault [Image 2 of 4]

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    Strike Out Sexual Assault

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marines and community members participate in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response bowling event aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 17, 2026. The event promotes awareness, prevention, and community support in the fight against sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9635037
    VIRIN: 260417-M-FR804-1014
    Resolution: 5777x3851
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strike Out Sexual Assault [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAPR
    MCLB Barstow
    Marines
    bowling
    USMC

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