Strike Out Sexual Assault

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U.S. Marines and community members participate in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response bowling event aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 17, 2026. The event promotes awareness, prevention, and community support in the fight against sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)