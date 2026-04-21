Team Swarm Troopers gathered at South Dock to assess their drones as they performed aerial tests to determine their effectiveness with mine detection, among other aspects, April 15 at the U.S. Military Academy.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9634736
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-BA007-3082
|Resolution:
|4897x3266
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swarm Trooper research allowed to autonomously identify landmines [Image 6 of 6], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swarm Trooper research allowed to autonomously identify landmines
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