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    Swarm Trooper research allowed to autonomously identify landmines [Image 2 of 6]

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    Swarm Trooper research allowed to autonomously identify landmines

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Team Swarm Troopers gathered at South Dock to assess their drones as they performed aerial tests to determine their effectiveness with mine detection, among other aspects, April 15 at the U.S. Military Academy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:28
    Photo ID: 9634732
    VIRIN: 260415-A-BA007-3361
    Resolution: 4897x3267
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Swarm Trooper research allowed to autonomously identify landmines [Image 6 of 6], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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