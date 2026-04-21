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    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66) [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)

    MONACO

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Ricky Rodriguez 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    At a reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66), Rear Admiral Erin Acosta, the U.S. Navy's hydrographer, engages with guests. Her presence underscores the Navy's commitment to global maritime safety and international cooperation. As the U.S. representative to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) assembly, Acosta is part of a critical effort involving 104 nations dedicated to surveying and charting the world's oceans and navigable waters. This collaboration is vital to the Navy's mission, ensuring safe navigation, supporting global trade, and enhancing collective maritime security through shared hydrographic knowledge and standards worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9634619
    VIRIN: 260422-N-OW142-4293
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.19 MB
    Location: MC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66) [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Ricky Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)
    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)
    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)

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