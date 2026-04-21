U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)

At a reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66), Rear Admiral Erin Acosta, the U.S. Navy's hydrographer, engages with guests. Her presence underscores the Navy's commitment to global maritime safety and international cooperation. As the U.S. representative to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) assembly, Acosta is part of a critical effort involving 104 nations dedicated to surveying and charting the world's oceans and navigable waters. This collaboration is vital to the Navy's mission, ensuring safe navigation, supporting global trade, and enhancing collective maritime security through shared hydrographic knowledge and standards worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9634619
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-OW142-4293
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.19 MB
|Location:
|MC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Navy Hosts Reception Aboard USNS Marie Tharp to Honor Allies and Partners
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