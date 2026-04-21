U.S. Navy Hosts Reception Aboard USNS Marie Tharp to Honor Allies and Partners Your browser does not support the audio element.

MONACO — In a profound demonstration of international unity, the United States Navy hosted a special reception aboard the oceanographic survey ship USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS 66) on April 22, 2026, in Monaco. This reception serves as a dedicated celebration of our enduring allies and partners.



As the United States commemorates the 250th birthday of the Nation and the Navy, this gathering also highlights 200 years of U.S. hydrography—a legacy of oceanographic excellence that continues to secure the world's waterways. The vessel itself is named after Marie Tharp, the pioneering cartographer who created the first scientific maps of the ocean floor, making it an incredibly fitting venue for an event rooted in maritime science and cooperation.



A free, open, and secure ocean requires unprecedented collaboration. The U.S. Navy recognizes the supreme importance of our allies and partners in achieving this common goal. Whether mapping the seafloor, ensuring the safe transit of global commerce, or strengthening regional security, it is the strength of these combined international partnerships that charts the course for success.



"Hosting our partners aboard the USNS Marie Tharp is a fitting tribute to the power of collaboration," said Rear Admiral Erin Acosta, Hydrographer of the U.S. Navy. "As we celebrate our Nation and Navy's 250th birthday alongside 200 years of American hydrography, we are reminded that no single nation can map or secure the vast oceans alone. Our maritime security, scientific progress, and shared prosperity rely entirely on standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies to achieve our common goals."



The reception aboard the USNS Marie Tharp is a testament to the shared vision and mutual respect between the United States and its partners, forging a stronger, more connected maritime future for all.