Rear Admiral Erin Acosta, Hydrographer of the U.S. Navy, greets Dr. Mathias Jonas, Secretary General of the International Hydrographic Organization in Monaco, during a reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66). The International Hydrographic Organization is an intergovernmental organization that works to ensure all the world's seas, oceans, and navigable waters are surveyed and charted.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9634616
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-OW142-9149
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.73 MB
|Location:
|MC
|Web Views:
|1
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This work, U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66) [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Ricky Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Hosts Reception Aboard USNS Marie Tharp to Honor Allies and Partners
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