U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)

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Rear Admiral Erin Acosta, Hydrographer of the U.S. Navy, greets Dr. Mathias Jonas, Secretary General of the International Hydrographic Organization in Monaco, during a reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66). The International Hydrographic Organization is an intergovernmental organization that works to ensure all the world's seas, oceans, and navigable waters are surveyed and charted.