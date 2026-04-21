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    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66) [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)

    MONACO

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Ricky Rodriguez 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Rear Admiral Erin Acosta, Hydrographer of the U.S. Navy, greets Dr. Mathias Jonas, Secretary General of the International Hydrographic Organization in Monaco, during a reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66). The International Hydrographic Organization is an intergovernmental organization that works to ensure all the world's seas, oceans, and navigable waters are surveyed and charted.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 08:28
    Photo ID: 9634616
    VIRIN: 260422-N-OW142-9149
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: MC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66) [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Ricky Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)
    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)
    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception aboard USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS-66)

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    TAGS

    Oceanography
    Hydrography
    Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

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