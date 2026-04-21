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    Sea-and-Anchor Evolution Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 4 of 6]

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    Sea-and-Anchor Evolution Onboard USS Truxtun

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Ensign Alexa Rekeweg 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2026) – Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), observes a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard Truxtun. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:39
    Photo ID: 9634556
    VIRIN: 260404-N-MQ631-1117
    Resolution: 5215x3393
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea-and-Anchor Evolution Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Alexa Rekeweg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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