Sea-and-Anchor Evolution Onboard USS Truxtun

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2026) – Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), observes a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard Truxtun. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:39
|Photo ID:
|9634556
|VIRIN:
|260404-N-MQ631-1117
|Resolution:
|5215x3393
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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