Refueling Onboard USS Truxtun

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2026) – Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Nanartowich inspects a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during an anchored replenishment evolution in the Atlantic Ocean April 3, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:39
|Photo ID:
|9634550
|VIRIN:
|260403-N-MQ631-1185
|Resolution:
|4475x2983
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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